A Victoria man and a woman were arrested Friday evening after police stopped a car in the 2800 block of Houston Highway and drugs were found inside the car.
The traffic stop was made at 5:30 p.m. Friday by a Victoria Police Department detective along with a Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputy, who are assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.
During the investigation, officers found methamphetamine inside of the vehicle as well as items indicating the distribution of methamphetamine, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post made Monday afternoon.
The passenger of the vehicle, Jessie Rodriguez, 22, was known to have a felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
Rodriguez was additionally charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
The driver, Robert Arangua, 49, was arrested on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 -200 grams.
Rodriguez and Arangua were transported to the Victoria County jail where they remained in custody Monday afternoon.
