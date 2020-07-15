Victoria County voters have elected Justin Marr as their next sheriff.
Tuesday, Marr won 5,810 votes, or about 66.52%, to Fowler’s 2,924 votes, or about 33.48%, according to Victoria County election results.
“I’m on top of the world right now – very humbling with the turnout of votes,” Marr said from his election night party at Club Westerner in Victoria.
Fowler said he was surprised by the margin but added he would accept the results.
“The voters have spoken, and I have to respect the voters,” Fowler said.
Marr will not face a Democratic challenger in November, and he could assume office months before that election.
County Judge Ben Zeller said on Friday that commissioners could appoint the winner of Tuesday’s election to serve for the remainder of the year.
“I plan to ask the winner his preference on when they would like to be appointed,” Zeller said. “Whether that’s the following week or the following month, commissioners court will accommodate their request as the people’s choice for sheriff.”
Tuesday night, Marr said he would accept such an appointment from commissioners.
