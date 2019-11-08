U.S. Marshals arrested an Abilene man in Victoria who was listed as one of Texas 10 most dangerous sex offenders Friday morning.
U.S Marshal-led Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force located Lopez leaving a home and followed him. They arrested him shortly later in the 1400 block of North John Stockbauer. Lopez was transported to Victoria County Jail, and he will be extradited to Taylor County.
The task force received a tip about Lopez’s location on Thursday and began surveillance of a home in the 300 block of West Main Street in Edna.
Lopez was added to the most wanted sex offenders list Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a U.S. Marshal press release.
Lopez had been wanted since August 2018 after a warrant was issued charging him with failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 1999 of aggravated sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl, according to the release. He received a five year prison sentence, and he is required to be registered as a sex offender for life.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals, Victoria Police Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Office of Inspector General.
