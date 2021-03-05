A burning mattress caused a room at Lone Star Inn & Suites to fill with smoke Friday morning, but the mattress appeared to burn itself out and nobody was injured, officials said.
Lt. Allen Carroll with the Victoria Fire Department said first responders were called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Small fire reported at Lone Star Inn & Suites this morning @Vicadvocate pic.twitter.com/S6Oc7Ukq7O— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) March 5, 2021
The fire appeared to have extinguished itself, Carroll said, because no water or fire extinguisher powder could be seen in the room.
"It was probably burning for a while because it put itself out," he said.
Nobody was in the room where the mattress caught fire, Carroll said. The mattress is the only item in the room that burned.
Smoke marks could also been seen at the edges of the door to the room and the curtains hanging in the front window appeared to be blackened slightly.
When housekeeper Mary Arevalo opened the door to room 103 at the hotel, 1907 US 59, Friday morning, thick black smoke billowed out, she said.
"I started coughing," Arevalo said. "You couldn't see at all."
Arevalo said she alerted the front desk about the fire, and staff there called 911.
At that point, Arevalo said, the hotel's staff went from one room to the next, banging on the doors to wake up everyone staying at the hotel and tell them to evacuate.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire marshals.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.