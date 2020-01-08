A member of the notorious Texas Chicano Brotherhood was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.
Rafael Diaz, 31, pleaded guilty last year. He is a ranking member of the Texas Chicano Brotherhood, according to a news release issued by the office for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
Senior U.S. District Judge John Rainey announced Diaz's sentence on Wednesday. Diaz, of Rio Grande City, was sentenced to 145 months, or about 12 years, in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
The Texas Chicago Brotherhood is a violent criminal organization operating primarily in Starr County and Hidalgo counties, according to the news release. Members have been involved in numerous crimes that include drug, firearms and human trafficking, kidnappings, home invasions, murders and other major crimes, authorities said.
An investigation started in May 2016 into the organization helped identify 70 members of the gang, including Diaz. He and other members were found to be part of a "rip crew" that used force and intimidation to steal marijuana from drug smugglers and traffickers along the Rio Grande Valley and re-sell it at discounted prices, according to the release.
Diaz was convicted of conspiracy to possess and distribution of more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. He will remain in custody until he is transferred to a federal prison. The facility where he will be imprisoned is still to be determined.
