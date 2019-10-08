A 28-year-old Piñatas man was transported to a hospital in Houston with significant injuries after a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of SH 35 and SH 185.
Ramiro Hinojosa was traveling northeast on SH 35 in his 1999 Ford F-150. Erik Michael Reyes, who was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram, was traveling southbound on SH 35 and was attempting to turn left onto SH 185. The 34-year-old Robstown man failed to yield the right of way to Hinojosa when he turned left, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
Hinojosa's front bumper struck Reyes' front bumper, damaging both vehicles significantly. The Ford then continued east and hit Joe D. Davis's 2017 Chevrolet pickup. Davis, a 54-year-old Franklin man, was at the stop sign at SH 185 and SH 35, waiting to turn left.
DPS was dispatched to the scene at 7:32 a.m., San Miguel said. Both Reyes and his passenger, 43-year-old Ruben Arriaga, of Corpus Christi, were transported to Citizens Medical Center, where both were listed in stable condition. Hinojosa was taken by helicopter Memorial Hermann in Houston with significant injuries.
San Miguel said the crash remains under investigation.
