A single-story house in Mission Valley was severely damaged by a fire early Monday morning.
The home, 284 Pebble Drive, was "pretty much a complete loss," said Kevin Allen, battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.
A resident evacuated from the home along with several pets, said Allen. No one required medical treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
Victoria Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 3:13 a.m. and arrived on scene at 3:35 a.m., Allen said.
By the time they arrived, the house was "pretty much fully involved" in the fire, he said.
The city brought two fire engines, two medic units and a tanker truck to the scene, Allen said. Volunteer firefighters from Mission Valley, Coleto Creek and Nursery arrived on scenes with tankers to help fight the fire.
Firefighters were not able to douse the blaze until about 4:21 a.m., almost 45 minutes after they arrived on scene, Allen said. However, they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a small metal building adjacent to the main house.
It took until 8 a.m. for firefighters to put out any remaining hotspots and clear the scene, Allen said.
According to county records, the 2,087-square-foot house was owned by Kyle and Kortney Adams.
