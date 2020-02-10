A Mission Valley mom channeled her inner amateur detective in a case involving a stray goat, social media snooping and an unpaid insurance deductible.
“I am a very justice driven person,” said Amber Love, 29. “When someone wrongs me, I’m going to right it.”
About five months earlier, Love found herself tumbling down a rabbit hole of insurance claim intrigue after striking a goat on a busy but isolated roadway near her home in northwest Victoria County. Because a Victoria County deputy who responded to the scene did not complete a crash report, Love was stuck with a $500 deductible, which she said should be paid by the goat’s owner.
How that investigation was handled by deputies has not only infuriated Love but also prompted apologies from the sheriff’s office and an internal investigation. The deputies who responded to Love’s crash, she said, ignored blatantly relevant information, refused to investigate the most basic leads and dismissed her concerns for months.
“We should do a better job of explaining. While it’s not a requirement of us, people are paying our salaries, so maybe we should step up to the plate,” said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd.
“It’s not much, but it’s the principle,” said Love, adding United Services Automobile Association, her insurance company, could compel the goat’s owner to pay for that deductible.
In Texas, authorities are not required to complete crash reports unless a person is injured, killed or damage appears to exceed $1,000.
Damage to Love’s vehicle included a dinner-plate-sized dent on her bumper and damage to sensitive electronics behind it, totaling about $2,500, which her insurance company, has covered except for the deductible.
The Advocate is not identifying the person Love and the sheriff’s office have identified as the owner. That person, a Victoria County resident, said the goat does not belong to him.
‘Slammed on my brakes’
On the morning of Sept. 5, Love was driving to Cuero with her 4-year-old child and husband when a brown and white goat stepped into her vehicle’s path on Upper Mission Valley Road about a mile from her home.
“I caught it out of the corner of my eye and slammed on my brakes,” she said. “I was so lucky that nobody was behind me.”
Despite her braking, Love’s reactions were not quick enough, and her SUV struck the goat “dead center.” She rolled over it with her front and back tires, killing it.
After dragging the goat off the roadway, Love photographed it and the damage to her SUV before calling the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies arrived but did not ask for her name, insurance or identification, which Love said she found odd.
They also directed her to complete a Texas Department of Transportation self-reporting “blue form.”
Then, as Love was talking with the deputies at her vehicle, a man pulled up and from the driver’s seat said something that shocked her.
“The goat’s owner drives up and stops ... and tells us, ‘That’s my goat. He got out last night. We couldn’t find him so we stopped looking for him,’” Love said. “He said it in front of the deputies.”
With that driver fewer than 20 feet away, she said she is certain the deputies overheard the man’s statements.
“We heard him. I have no doubt what he said,” Love said, adding she also recognized the man’s vehicle and face.
“I was in the military so I pay attention to subtle things, little things,” said Love, who served as an Army drone mechanic.
But the deputies, she said, never approached the driver and never recorded the man’s name or admission.
When the driver drove away, Love said she asked the deputies whether she should have gotten the man’s name and information.
The deputies, she said, told her “no” and that her insurance company would take care of it.
“When I called the insurance company, the first thing they asked for was the name of the goat owner,” she said. “I told them, the (deputies) didn’t take it down.”
Internal and external investigations
Immediately after the September crash, Love began investigating who might be the goat’s owner in part because of perceived inaction from the sheriff’s office.
“I did a lot of snooping,” Love said. “I did. I have no shame.”
Love asked sheriff’s officials to check with nearby residents to see whether any livestock had escaped. They refused, she said.
Frustrated, Love took to Facebook and compared photos taken of the dead goat with photos posted on the man’s profile.
Her research, she said, matched her memory of the driver’s face and vehicle.
And the patterns on both goats – the one on Facebook and the one she photographed dead on the side of the road are a match, she said.
Love also found the name and address of the man she says owned the goat through property records and Facebook snooping.
“This goat is the same goat that I hit,” she said, pointing to those Facebook photos. “That is the same (driver) that stopped and talked to us.”
Armed with that information, Love, who routinely sees the deputies who responded to the crash near her home, began confronting them to ask that they investigate and report who the goat’s owner was.
She did so once while the deputies were corralling loose cows on Upper Mission Valley Road and another time at her child’s school.
“I pulled up, and I was like, ‘Hey remember me? I hit the goat and here’s the owner’s name,’” she said.
Despite “literally handing” deputies that information, it wasn’t until February that sheriff’s officials did what she had been asking for all along.
She also has called the sheriff’s office about two dozen times since the crash.
At each interaction with the office, Love said officials have acted dismissive and downplayed her issues.
Boyd apologized in February for how Love’s case had been handled.
“I don’t think the communication about the situation with Ms. Love was done properly,” he said, adding, “We could have rectified the situation sooner.”
Mistakes were made
Mistakes were made by his office, Boyd said.
Sheriff’s officials have begun an internal investigation into the handling of Love’s crash.
No sheriff’s employees have been fired or placed on leave as a result of that investigation although it remains pending, Boyd said.
“We dropped the ball and are working to make it right,” Boyd said, adding that if the owner had driven up and admitted ownership, the deputies should have logged it.
He added it’s unclear exactly what transpired at the crash scene, which is one aspect of a pending internal investigation.
Video footage captured by the deputies’ body and dash cameras is not available to settle those questions.
At the office, videos are held for only 90 days unless flagged by a supervisor.
“In hindsight, I wish the footage had been tagged, but it was not,” said Boyd, adding that decision is also in the scope of the internal investigation.
He said the goat’s owner was identified through social media posts.
Monday, he said the sheriff’s office stands by that determination.
“That is to the credit of Ms. Love. We have been listening to her,” he said.
Not every crash gets reported
Although Boyd said mistakes were made, he could not fault his deputies for deciding against penning a report.
That’s because the damage to her vehicle appeared so minor, he said, that it did not meet state reporting requirements.
The Victoria Police Department has similar policies in effect and will not write reports for crashes when no one is injured and the vehicles involved can be driven away.
But Victoria police will make exceptions for certain circumstances, include intoxication and a lack of insurance, as determined by a supervisor, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger.
For Love, the crash she experienced with the goat was clearly a crash that should be investigated, she said.
“If he had done his job, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Love said of one of the deputies at the scene.
While sheriff’s officials have acknowledged their mistakes, she has described their attitude as reticent, leaving her with questions.
“How many other people have had this occur?” she said.
