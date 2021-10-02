The annual Victoria West and East high school rivalry football game Friday night was an energetic one, but there was one moment — unrelated to what was happening on the field — that quelled all the cheers and fanfare.
As halftime came to a close, four Victoria County sheriff’s patrol cars parked under the Memorial Stadium scoreboard and turned on their emergency lights, catching the attention of the spectator-packed arena.
A voice came over the intercom, asking everyone to take a moment of silence for Senior Deputy Phillip Barron Jr., a beloved school resource officer who died Sept. 24. He was 54.
“Philip was a valuable role model using his integrity and goodness to set an example for us all,” an announcer on the intercom said. “Please join us for a moment of silence in his honor."
The stadium was still and quiet for the first time all night since the national anthem as everyone stood for the deputy during the moment of silence.
“It was very touching, very moving,” said Sgt. Allen Martinez, a Victoria County deputy who said he knew Barron for more than 14 years. “I am at a loss for words, really.”
It is unclear what caused Barron's death.
According to the Officers Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring law enforcement officers who have died, his death was caused by "complications from COVID-19." However, a family member could not be reached Saturday to confirm that, and Chief Deputy Will Franklin, sheriff's spokesman, declined to comment about Barron's cause of death.
Originally from Bay City, Barron served with the Victoria Police Department for more than 25 years before retiring and joining the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, where he became a school resource officer.
As a school resource officer, he worked at many campuses in the district, according to Ashley Scott, district spokeswoman.
“His steadfast commitment and dedication to our students were evident in the caring approach he demonstrated every day,” said Stanton Lawrence, assistant superintendent of administration, in a written statement on Friday. “VISD expresses our heartfelt condolences to the family of Senior Deputy Barron as well as his brothers-in-law enforcement.”
David Hartman, an assistant football coach at St. Joseph High School, said he was honored to be a friend of Barron's for more than 20 years, over which the two shared many inside jokes and memories.
He said the deputy deeply loved his community and his students and was the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan he knew.
"Those were the two things I'll remember most about him," said Hartman. "He was a hardcore Cowboys fan and a great role model for our youth. "
"He was a great man," he added. "He'll be missed."
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office announced visitation and a funeral will be held on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. A funeral procession will immediately follow the funeral service.
