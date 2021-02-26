Victoria County deputies seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to authorities.
After stopping a vehicle, one passenger, Raymond Ramirez, of Victoria, ran away but was caught after a short chase, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office Facebook post published Friday.
Deputies also arrested the vehicle's driver, Erica Esther Olivarez, and another passenger, Thomas Dwayne Bedford, both of Victoria.
A search of the vehicle revealed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to authorities.
All three were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
Ramirez received an additional charge of evading arrest or detention.
