John Christopher De La Garza didn’t always know when to shut up. That’s why people loved him, said his son, 23-year-old son Xizavier Renee Olguin.
“He was always joking, always smiling,” Olguin said. “I don’t think I’ve ever caught him in a bad mood.”
When De La Garza’s motorcycle was struck about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, he was on his way to way to see his buddies, fellow members of his beloved motorcycle club.
“He was a proud member of Calaveras Texas 13 MC, part of the Port Lavaca chapter,” said Olguin, one of De La Garza’s two biological children.
Like any motorcycle enthusiast, Olguin’s father loved the freedom of the open road.
“That was his way of getting away from the world,” Olguin said. “He loved riding with his brothers.”
Only a few minutes before the crash, Olguin said, he and his father had a meal at Whataburger. De La Garza left the restaurant to meet up with members of the Calaveras, who wanted to see him off before he left for a scaffolding job in Ohio on Saturday.
“He was going to meet the boys. I know they had gotten together to tell him bye,” Olguin said.
De La Garza never made it.
According to the Victoria Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a truck leaving a driveway in the 2700 block of Houston Highway hit De La Garza when it failed to yield the right of way, said Officer Phillip Garcia.
De La Garza was transported to Citizens Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 3:30 a.m.
In addition to his two biological children, De La Garza had eight stepchildren with Betsy Ann De La Garza, whom he married in 2010.
Besty Ann De La Garza said she would remember him for all his laughs and the joy he brought to her children.
“He was great; he always was making them laugh,” she said.
John Christopher De La Garza’s family and friends knew him as “JohnJohn.”
“That’s what they called him his whole life,” Olguin said.
The identity of the truck driver was not released by police Saturday evening.
No citations were issued at the scene of the crash, Garcia said Saturday, and the crash remained under investigation.
Olguin said he urges drives to take care and look both ways when driving.
“Look twice and save a life,” he said.
