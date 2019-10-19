A motorcyclist died after an early morning collision with a truck on Houston Highway.
Police confirmed the motorcyclist died after the crash, which was reported about 2:35 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Victoria Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a truck was leaving a driveway in the 2700 block of Houston Highway when it failed to yield to a motorcyclist driving down the road, said Officer Phillip Garcia.
No citations were issued at the scene of the crash, he said. The crash happened near McDonald’s, 2701 Houston Highway, and across the street from Citizens Medical Center.
The motorcyclist was transported to Citizens and was later pronounced dead, Garcia said.
Police said the man’s family had been notified of his death. The man’s name and age, as well as the identity of the truck driver, were not released Saturday evening.
The crash is still under investigation, Garcia added.
This is a developing story. Please check the VictoriaAdvocate.com for additional details.
