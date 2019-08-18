Multiple fights broke out at Cottonwood Apartments in Edna on Saturday night, resulting in several injuries.
One woman complained of rib injuries, and another man had been cut with a sharp-edged instrument, according to Edna Police Chief Clinton Wooldridge. Both were medically treated and released.
Edna police, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies, Ganado police and state police responded to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Witnesses also reported a handgun was fired into the air. Shell casings found at the scene supported witness statements, according to the police.
While police were trying to calm the crowds, several people were detained for disorderly conduct, but no arrests were made.
This wasn’t the first violent incident to occur at the complex at 1400 N. Wells St. In 2017, 27-year-old James Barrios was fatally shot at Cottonwood Apartments.
Police did not release any further details.
