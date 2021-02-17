The winter storm in the Crossroads has brought with it busted pipes, frozen water pumps and low water pressure, resulting in many municipalities in the region issuing boil water notices.
A boil water notice is issued as a precaution to protect customers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease-causing organisms. The order is typically issued when an unexpected condition has caused a potential for biological contamination of potable drinking water in a public water system.
Municipalities and communities under water boil notices include:
- Victoria
- Port Lavaca
- Yorktown
- Moulton
- El Campo
- Boling-Iago
Updated: 2:30 p.m.
The offices of emergency management for Goliad, Refugio, Lavaca, Calhoun and Matagorda counties could not be reached at 2:30 p.m.
While the notice is in place, customers should boil water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Residents can also use bottled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes until the notice is lifted.
The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for 2 minutes, according to guidance by the Texas Commission for Environmental Standards. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Raymie Zella, the Cuero city manager, said the city had kept the water on through long hours and a community effort to regulate water usage. Despite this, he notes that the situation can change in an instant.
"Our public works guys have been working 24/7, and we have still had some close calls," he said. "But it only takes one sustained power loss to change everything. We are staying on our toes."
The common practice of turning on sink faucets to drip to prevent freezing can be taxing on a city's water supply, and he recommends the community only do this when temperatures outside are below freezing.
"It is a good practice to keep the sink dripping to prevent pipes from freezing," he said. "But if it is above freezing outside, this is not necessary and could impact the city's overall supply."
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 440 public water systems in Texas have reported disruptions in service due to the weather, many of them leading to boil water notices, said Tiffany Young, spokeswoman for TCEQ.
All told, 122 counties in Texas have had public water system issues, she said.
Victoria
Victoria city officials announced Tuesday that many main water breaks had left many in the city without water. Later that evening, officials issued a water boil notice in accordance with TCEQ's guidelines, as the water pressure in the city fell below 20 pounds per square inch.
A city press conference centered on water outages is scheduled at 3 p.m. Go here for the Advocate's live coverage.
Port Lavaca
Extreme water demand caused by freezing temperatures and possible main breaks led to reduced distribution pressure for the city of Port Lavaca’s water system, according to a Tuesday news release from William Shaffer, the city’s director of public works.
About 10 a.m. Wednesday, city officials reported reported that there was n change in the water pressure overnight in the city.
"(The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority) is still pumping water to Port Lavaca, but with household leaks and/or open valves there is not adequate pressure in the system. GBRA is working to get a larger pump online," the city news release said. "The utility crews are out looking for leaks and if necessary will turn valves off in the distribution system in order to get water into the tower to restore pressure. If you notice you have a leak now that things are thawing out, please turn the water off on your side of the meter."
Yorktown
On Monday, Yorktown city officials said that extended power outages prevented the city’s water wells and electric water pumps from replenishing the city’s water tower, which led to levels not sufficient enough to produce adequate water pressure throughout the city.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, both the east and west sides city were without power, according to a city news release. Yorktown city officials said they were working with American Electric Power and other officials to resolve the issues, but they had not been provided with an estimate on when power would be restored.
“We urge you to please conserve water to assist in alleviating the massive water demand we are currently experiencing,” Yorktown officials said in a news release.
