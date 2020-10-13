A multivehicle crash was reported at a Victoria intersection early Tuesday evening.
Police and first responders were at the intersection of East Airline Road and North Laurent Street about 6:15 p.m.
At least one person was taken from the crash by ambulance, but additional information about the crash and injuries were unavailable as of 6:30 p.m.
Three vehicles appeared to be involved.
Immediately after the crash, police blocked Airline Road, diverting traffic along Laurent Street.
At least one vehicle had airbags deployed.
This is a developing story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.
