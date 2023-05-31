Municipal Court, Billy T. Cattan launch Court to Recovery Program

The City of Victoria and Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach partnered to create the Court to Recovery Program for people who commit Class C misdemeanors involving drugs or alcohol. Shown from left, are BTCRO Recovery Coach Veronica Cox, Recovery Coach Skip Mozisek, Clinical Director Elma Saenz, City of Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold, BTCRO Outreach Coordinator Stefanie Baxley, Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah and BTCRO Executive Director Daniel Barrientos.