Ten people were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck at the intersection of state highways 111 and 172 on Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.
Multiple agencies responded to the four-way intersection about 4 p.m., where 56-year-old Marie Wells Annette, from Middleburg, Fla., the driver of a van carrying seven children, failed to yield to a stop sign while southbound on SH 172 and collided with an eastbound Dodge pickup truck occupied by two people.
Jackson County Sheriff AJ “Andy” Louderback said this caused the van to turn and hit a red Toyota pickup that was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of SH 172.
Annette was travelling with four of her children, three of whom – a 15-year-old boy, a 12-year old boy and a 10-year-old girl – are now in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
The fourth of Annette’s children, a 10-year-old girl, was transported by EMS to DeTar Hospital Navarro along with the other three children traveling in the van: a 14-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. The children transported to DeTar had injuries that were not life-threatening.
The occupants of the 2017 Dodge Ram, 69-year-old Richard Eugene Brasuell and 64-year-old Jeanne Roberts Brasuell, both of Ganado, were taken to Jackson County Hospital District with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver of the Toyota pickup, 50-year-old Steve John Chanek, of Louise, refused transport at the scene.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said no citations have been issued as of Sunday evening.
