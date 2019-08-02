Victoria police continued to investigate a drive-by shooting Friday but had not made any arrests or identified suspects.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected shooters, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Brogger had no suspect descriptions to offer but said the gunshots came from a small, black car with a sunroof.
About 3:45 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 3600 block of Swan Drive where two boys, aged 15 and 17, were struck several times by bullets, Brogger said.
Police have not released the victims’ identities because of their ages, Brogger said.
Brogger said he could not comment about whether the shooting was thought to be an isolated incident because the investigation was still in its “extremely preliminary” stages.
