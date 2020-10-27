No arrests made in fatal Victoria hit-and-run; investigation ongoing

No arrests or identifications have been made in the car-pedestrian crash that killed Christopher Espitia, police said Tuesday.
Authorities are still investigating the fatal incident, which happened Oct. 19 near the 1300 block of North Main Street. A vehicle struck Espitia as he was walking and did not stop after hitting him, according to a statement by the Victoria Police Department.
Investigators are currently looking for a “black Chevrolet Avalanche, Cadillac Escalade EXT, or pickup with an aftermarket sports bar accessory that mimics the Avalanche’s distinctive shape in connection with this incident,” according to the department. But neither a driver nor a vehicle have been positively identified as being definitively involved in the crash.
Police are still investigating the crash, and anyone with information may submit a tip to Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or at crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest or to charges could qualify for a cash reward.
