The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department recently extended a helping hand by donating an old brush truck to a department in need.
The Nursery department bought a Ford F550 brush truck to use to fight grass fires. The new truck replaced a 1994 Ford F350 brush truck the chief, Justin Waymire, built. Waymire said the fire department started to consider replacing the truck several years ago because of mechanical and efficiency problems.
"It was used and old when we got it," Waymire said. "We just used and abused it even more."
Nursery donated the old truck to the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Waymire said the department was able to pay for the new Ford through community fundraising events, including a meal at KB BBQ.
"It's pretty much a total grassroots thing," said Waymire. "The community is everything. We could not do what we do here if it wasn't for their support."
Jeff Kyle, the president of the Nursery fire department, and other department members, picked up the truck in Alvarado two weeks ago. He said he was impressed with how much faster the new brush truck was.
The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department will use the newly donated truck to replace an old military truck, said Lee Riemenschneider, the chief of the Woodsboro fire department. The newly donated truck will help the Woodsboro department reach fires more quickly.
"It's going to make a lot of difference," he said. "We were in a bind."
Kyle and Riemenschneider said they grew up with their fire department because of their fathers. Kyle said he remembers when his father helped found the department in 1967. His father was able to see the new truck the day it arrived at the station. Kyle said his father was impressed with how far the department had come since he helped start it.
"He loved it," Kyle said. "He said, 'things have come a long way.'"
