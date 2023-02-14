A Victoria police officer shot an aggressive dog that turned on him as the officer was chasing the dog's owner Monday night.
The incident began about 10 p.m. when officers were called to 1600 E. Brazos St. concerning an assault involving a man and a woman. Upon arrival, officers located the pair with a dog near 1800 N. Nimitz St., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
While investigating the alleged assault, it was determined that no assault had occurred, but, both had active warrants for their arrest.
When officers attempted to arrest the man, identified as Jesus Fuentes, 29, he left on foot with his dog following. At one point, the dog turned and aggressively ran toward the pursuing officer. The officer fired his
service gun once, striking the dog and ending the threat. Fuentes was not captured, according to the news release.
The woman, Mara Johnson, 30, was arrested on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
Victoria County Animal Control responded and took possession of the deceased dog, according to the news release.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fuentes, is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.