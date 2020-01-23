Victoria Police arrested a 32-year-old Victoria man for outstanding warrants from DeWitt County.
Abraham Lecon Jr. was apprehended by Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Meadowlane Street.
Lecon was arrested on warrants charging him with firearms offense, a felony evading and possession of a controlled substance.
Lecon fled on foot and was apprehended. He is in federal custody, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.