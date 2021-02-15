Local officials urged residents to avoid travel Monday due to what they described as "extremely dangerous" road conditions.
Rick McBrayer, Victoria County's emergency operations coordinator, said the sleet and ice that fell last night, topped with a dusting of snow, will make it difficult for most vehicles to gain traction.
"Everything out there is just dangerous to be on," McBrayer said. "You might be driving 10 miles per hour and think it's ok, and then it takes six times the distance to stop."
In a news release on Monday, the National Weather Service said roads are likely to remain icy due to the sub-freezing conditions.
"Any ice that does melt on area roadways and sidewalks has the potential to instantly freeze into ice and black ice so travel remains discouraged across South Central Texas," the release said.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing tomorrow and into Wednesday morning.
TxDOT reported no road closures in the Crossroads as of midday, but officials urged caution.
Compounding the danger, officials said help is likely to be delayed for those who get into accidents due to the dangerous driving conditions.
Several local sheriff's offices said yesterday that response times could be longer due to roadway conditions.
"Responses will be hampered, delayed, even impossible," McBrayer said.
