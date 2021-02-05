Oil tanker truck catches on fire in Shiner area

An oil tanker caught on fire Friday morning, sending a large black plume of smoke into the sky near Shiner.
The tanker caught ablaze at an oil pumping site with multiple derricks along the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 443 across the Gonzales County line, according to Jimmy Harless, Gonzales County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.
The fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. and was about 80% burned out by 9:45 a.m., Harless said.
No one was injured, said Michael Furrh, Lavaca County’s EMS Chief.
The tanker was an 18-wheeler carrying crude oil. The truck got caught sideways as it was backed up to two pumping wells and flipped over, causing the oil inside to ignite, Harless said.
The oil pad has a protective berm around it that kept the fire contained, Furrh said.
Firefighters decided to let the fire burn itself out instead of putting any firefighters at risk. One nearby home was evacuated as a precaution, Harless said.
“There wasn’t much of a spill, and what little that was spilled would have been taken care of because of the fire,” Harless said.
Firefighters typically spray foam on whatever is left of the blaze after an oil fire like this. Otherwise, he said all that would likely remain is the frame of the tanker truck, the emergency management coordinator said.
The driver of the tanker was able to escape safely, and an agent from the Texas Railroad Commission interviewed him at the scene, Harless said.
