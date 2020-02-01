Law enforcement officials responded to report of woman being shot early Friday morning in El Campo and found a house on fire and dead body.
Kaydra Sparks, 21, called 911 about 12:57 a.m. and reported she was shot. Emergency services arrived and found Sparks injured and a residence engulfed in flames.
Police, fire and emergency medical services arrived at the residence and transported Sparks to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston via helicopter, according to an El Campo Police department press release. Her condition was unknown Sunday as of press time.
A body was found inside the residence, which was destroyed in the fire, according to the press release. Family members told police the individual is likely Keshun Riggins, 23. A Facebook page lists Riggins as an El Campo resident. Social media posts offered condolences to Riggins' family.
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department, Danevang Volunteer Fire Department and Louise Volunteer Fire Department were involved in fighting the fire.
Police haven't outlined a connection between the initial 911 call for a shooting and the fire as present time.
