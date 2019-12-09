One man died in a plane crash in Victoria County Monday night, authorities said.
The man was the pilot and only occupant of a cargo airplane that took off from the Victoria Regional Airport on Monday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened at about 8:02 p.m. in a vacant pasture near Inez. No one was else was injured in the crash.
The plane was headed to Houston, but turned around at some point, San Miguel said. The cause of the crash and circumstances of the flight are under investigation. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were alerted to the crash and are sending their own investigators to Victoria, San Miguel said. The NTSB investigates all civil aviation accidents in the U.S.
Local authorities were alerted to the crash after a resident of nearby Benbow Road called 911 to report seeing lights and hearing a loud crash at about 8:15 p.m.
Authorities have not released additional details about the man's identity while they notify his family, San Miguel said. Details about the type of airplane and what cargo it was carrying were not released.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to investigate and locate the downed plane, including the Victoria County Sheriff’s Department, the Victoria Fire Department, the Victoria Fire Marshal's Office and the Victoria Office of Emergency Management, as well as several volunteer fire departments.
