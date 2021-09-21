Police dispatched to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex discovered two people — one dead and another injured — after a shooting Tuesday evening.
Victoria police received a call about gunshots at an apartment in the 700 block of East Airline Road at 6:54 p.m., according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Police later determined a shooting had occurred at Victoria Place Apartments, 701 E. Airline Road.
When police arrived at 6:56 p.m., officers found one person dead and another person, a resident of the apartment complex, injured, according to the news release.
An investigation by police revealed that a shooting occurred between the deceased person and the resident.
Police did not provide the names of both people Tuesday and have not commented about any events that might have led to the shooting.
The resident was transported to a local hospital with injuries authorities determined were not life-threatening, according to the news release.
Detectives were still at the scene at 10 p.m., said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman.
The news release says more details will be provided as they become available.
