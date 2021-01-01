A Palacios man was injured during an altercation at a Victoria bar Friday morning, police said.
Edgar Corona, 28, was transported to DeTar Hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a press release from the Victoria Police Department.
At 2:08 a.m., police were called to The Icehouse Sports Bar and Grill, 1701 N. Laurent St., after receiving report of a fight in progress in which shots were fired, the release said.
Gunfire continued, and an officer discharged his weapon, but “no one was injured as a result of any gunfire,” according to the release.
Corona was injured during an altercation that took place before officers arrived, the release said.
"At this time, we can say that an officer is authorized to discharge their weapon to protect themselves or another, which is part of this investigation," Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department, said in an email.
That officer, he said, has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, as per the department's policy.
Brogger declined to answer further questions Friday, saying the case remained under investigation.
The Icehouse was permitted to operate by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Dec. 7, according to agency records.
The bar, Brogger said, was "legally operating under current guidelines."
Check back for updates.
