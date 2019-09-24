Opening statements are expected to begin 9 a.m. Wednesday in the trial of an Edna woman who is accused of murdering her boyfriend in 2017.
Amber Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
Sorensen claimed she shot her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jarrett Parker, in self-defense. The shooting occurred Feb. 7, 2017, on East Church Street in Edna.
Defense attorney Stephen Cihal is representing Sorensen.
Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther is prosecuting the case. The trial will occur in the Jackson County Courthouse.
