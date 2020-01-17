A fire started by an overloaded electrical system destroyed a Coletoville recreational vehicle Thursday night.
Two people who were inside at the time were uninjured, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
Victoria and volunteer county firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 11:41 p.m.
Although firefighters were unable to save the RV, Castillo credited them with preventing the fire from spreading to several nearby structures.
The RV, he said, was parked behind a house at 131 Coletoville Road and was adjacent to another RV and storage building.
The property is owned by Frank Batson, according to county records.
"The volunteers and the city made a quick response, and they did a good job in keeping it contained," he said.
An improper electrical hookup connecting the RV to the house started the fire, Castillo said.
That connection, he said, was not in accordance with national electrical codes.
Castillo was unsure whether anyone was made homeless by the RV fire.
He said the house's owner is the mother of at least one of the two occupants.
American Red Cross representatives went to the scene of the fire and are in contact with those affected, said Debbie Ellsworth, disaster program manager.
She declined to release further information for privacy reasons.
