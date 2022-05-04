REFUGIO — The defense rested their case a little after 11:10 a.m. Wednesday after calling three witnesses in the trial of Refugio police officer Lee Jordan, who is accused of injuring an infant with pepper spray last year.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Jordan is charged with injury to a child, a state jail felony that would revoke his state peace officer's license if he is convicted. The charge also carries a jail sentence of 180 days to two years, as well as up to a $10,000 fine.
On Tuesday, the first day of testimony, prosecutors called a number of witnesses, including the infant's mother, who said the pepper spray splattered and injured her child.
Earlier Wednesday, the defense called two EMTs who were dispatched to an intersection where Jordan pepper sprayed Michael Paredes, who was driving a vehicle carrying his 3-day-old son and the child's mother.
Jordan is accused of recklessly using the pepper spray and injuring the infant.
One of the EMTs said he assessed the infant and found no sign of injury. That EMT described the infant as "fairly relaxed" at the time.
The third defense witness, use-of-force expert Jerry Staton, said he concluded Jordan had acted reasonably. Staton said he had viewed Jordan's body camera video and reviewed witnesses statements.
"I thought he was extremely reserved," Staton said.
