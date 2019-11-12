A pickup crashed into a Victoria gas station Tuesday morning after its driver suffered a medical emergency.
About 8:40 a.m., police were called to Tipton's Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway, for the crash, said Sgt. William Bernard, Victoria Police Department.
The medical emergency caused the westbound driver to leave Houston Highway, enter a field and travel several hundred feet before striking the building.
That pickup crashed with enough force so that it's cab was entirely inside the brick building.
David Krenek, a 53-year-old Victoria resident who has visited the gas station, said the cash register is located just where the pickup crashed.
Although the owner was working the register the time, that man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Bernard said both the gas station's owner and the driver were taken to Victoria hospitals.
He was unable to provide the owner's and driver's names but added that information would be available.
According to property records, the gas station is owned by Pauline and Dan Tipton.
After the crash, a Victoria building inspector was called to the gas station, Bernard said.
