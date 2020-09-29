An unoccupied pickup truck sitting in a parking lot near Patti Welder Middle School in Victoria burned Tuesday afternoon.
The truck, a gray Dodge RAM 1500, caught fire under the hood and in the passenger cabin, Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief David Kahlich said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and remains under investigation by the department.
A fire engine and ambulance arrived on scene at 902 N. Laurent St. about 3:15 p.m., Kahlich said. Six firefighters quickly doused the flames.
The hood, doors and interior of the truck were badly charred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.