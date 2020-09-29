Pickup truck catches on fire in parking lot
Victoria firefighters extinguished a burning pickup Tuesday. The cause of the fire was unknown.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

An unoccupied pickup truck sitting in a parking lot near Patti Welder Middle School in Victoria burned Tuesday afternoon.

The truck, a gray Dodge RAM 1500, caught fire under the hood and in the passenger cabin, Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief David Kahlich said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and remains under investigation by the department.

A fire engine and ambulance arrived on scene at 902 N. Laurent St. about 3:15 p.m., Kahlich said. Six firefighters quickly doused the flames.

The hood, doors and interior of the truck were badly charred.

