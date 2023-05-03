Police arrest 2 in Victoria shooting investigation

Authorities arrested two people on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a Victoria shooting that occurred days earlier.
About 8 p.m., police officers arrested Treyvone Martinez, 19, on a warrant during a traffic stop in the 8300 block of Zac Lentz Parkway, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Wednesday.
During the traffic stop, police located in the vehicle, which led them to arrest Jerod Lewis, 23.
Martinez was arrested on a deadly conduct charge. Lewis was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
In their investigation, police were helped by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.
The arrests were made in connection with a shooting reported about 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning in the 300 block of Cornwall Drive.
Officers determined several shots were fired at a home near the location, but no one was injured.
The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday, and anyone with relevant information was encouraged to call the investigations division at 361-485-3700, or to remain anonymous, contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.