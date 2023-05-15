Police arrested a man on aggravated kidnapping charges Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue where a disturbance was reported, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Monday.
After arriving, officers learned an assault had occurred between the home's resident and her ex-boyfriend. They also learned before their arrival, the man had left on foot with their 1-year-old child.
The man and the child were found in the 4300 block of Halsey Street.
The man refused officers' commands to stop reaching inside his waistband, where it was later revealed he had a knife.
The man resisted officers who were arresting him, and they deployed a Taser, which was "effective," police said.
The child was safely returned to the mother, and the mother was taken to a local hospital for meucal clearance.
The investigation remained ongoing Monday.
The man, whose identity police did not release, was arrested on the following charges:
- Abandon Endanger Child/Criminal Negligence
- Continuous Family Violence
- Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Assault
- Evading arrest or detention
- Evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction (outstanding warrant)
- Resisting arrest
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Retaliation