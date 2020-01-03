A Victoria man was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with attempted kidnapping on Friday.
Victoria Police Department detectives arrested Justine Laray Villarreal, 30, in the 700 block of South Moody Street during a traffic stop, according to a department press release.
He was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping near Patti Welder Middle School on Dec. 5. Villarreal was seen driving a Chevrolet Impala and approaching a 12-year-old girl near the school and telling her to get in his car on the morning of Dec. 5, police said.
Attempted kidnapping is a third degree felony.
Villarreal remains in custody at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
