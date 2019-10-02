Police arrested a 19-year-old Victoria man after chasing him from Avondale Street to Morningside Street.
Victoria police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 3500 block of Avondale Street on Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, Seane Foster, 19, of Victoria, ran from the location. He had an outstanding warrant charging him with causing an accident involving vehicle damage, police said.
After a short chase, officers arrested him in the 3400 block of Morningside Street. In addition to the warrant, he was also arrested on an evading arrest charge, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
As of Thursday afternoon, Foster remained in the Victoria County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.