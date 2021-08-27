Victoria police are asking the public to help identify a man they say robbed a department store.
At 5:14 p.m. on Friday, police were called to JCPenney at Victoria Mall after someone "displayed a handgun and demanded money from a store employee," according to a department news release.
The man, after robbing money from the employee and grabbing boy's clothing, fled the store. He was last seen running in the Victoria Mall parking lot, according to the news release.
Police are asking for help in identifying the man. If you recognize this person or know anything about this crime, call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
