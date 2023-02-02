Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Victoria bank Thursday afternoon.
About 4:10 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers were dispatched to Prosperity Bank, 7001 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, according to a department news release.
A man entered the bank and passed to a clerk a note demanding money.
The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, and the man left the bank on foot.
The man is described as about 5-feet-9-inches-tall, weighing about 200 pounds.
The man was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Police provided a picture of the man.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.