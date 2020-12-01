Police were called to a vehicle crash at North Main and East Colorado streets in Victoria Tuesday night.
Ambulances, a fire engine and police cars were present at the scene of the crash.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.
