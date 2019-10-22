Victoria police have the area around the 400 block of North Liberty Street blocked because a person is barricaded inside a home in that area.
Police were initially called to the home around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday concerning an uninvited person being in the home.
Police spokesman David Brogger said it is believed the person is having a mental health issue.
The SWAT team was called in.
The Victoria Public Library was evacuated as a precaution and is now being used as a command center for the incident.
Police were called to the home Monday, but Brogger said he did not know the circumstances of that call or who was involved.
He asked that the public stay away from the area while police have it blocked off.
This is a developing story. Check beck here for updates or read the Wednesday Victoria Advocate for details.
