El Campo police are investigating the death of a 19-month-old girl who died from injuries suffered from a fall on Tuesday.
At 11:05 a.m., responders were called to the 700 block of Way Avenue where the girl was found "unresponsive and breathing," according to a news release from the El Campo Police Department.
She was to be flown by helicopter to Houston Medical Center but died prior to transport, according to the news release.
Her injuries appear to have been caused by a fall from inside the home her head struck an object, according to the news release.
El Campo officials could not be reached for additional information Wednesday.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and an investigation into the death is ongoing, according to the release.
