Victoria police have discovered vehicle information of an unknown man involved in an incident Thursday near Patti Welder Middle School involving a 12-year-old-girl.
The unknown man’s vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows and a black molding down the side and back bumper, according to a department press release.
An unknown man approached the girl near Patti Welder Middle School and urged her to get inside his vehicle at 8:34 a.m. Thursday.
The man followed the girl until an onlooker stepped in and called 911.
Since the incident, police think the man is in his 30s to 40s and has medium length dark brown hair, according to the press release.
Police are asking residents of the area to search their surveillance cameras for more information. Patrol presence was increased Friday morning and will continue to patrol all junior high and elementary schools throughout the investigation, according to the release.
To provide tips regarding the investigation, residents should call Detective Christina Tate at 361-485-3730 or Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
