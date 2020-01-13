Police are investigating a shooting in a Victoria neighborhood that left one man injured Sunday night.
Police named the victim of the shooting, Branden Williams, 27, of Victoria, on Monday.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department.
About 8:45 p.m., officers went to the 3100 block of Linda Drive where a shooting was reported, Meaux said.
According to driver's license records, Williams is a resident of that block.
Family members took Williams to Citizens Medical Center after he had been shot.
Monday, he was recovering from injuries that were not life-threatening, Meaux said.
Meaux did not respond to questions about what might have prompted the shooting.
She also did not answer whether police have identified any suspects.
A neighbor, who asked not to be named out of fear of reprisal, said one or two people fled a home on the drive about the time of the shooting.
Police at the scene Sunday night said those inside the home could not identify any suspects.
