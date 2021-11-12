Police were dispatched to a reported assault in Victoria on Thursday.
At 5:17 p.m., police were sent to the 7800 block of North Navarro Street, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokeswoman, on Friday. That location is near the Victoria Mall.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a female had been assaulted by two other females. Police did not provide names or ages of those involved.
The two females who committed the assault, Meaux said, left the area before officers could arrive.
No arrests had been made as of Friday evening, and the investigation was ongoing.
