Ashley Gilley has an outstanding warrant as of Nov. 12 charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance or item in a correctional facility case. She is 31 years old and 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed, and members of the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
