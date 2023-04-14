Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the location of Anibal Resendez.
Resendez, 28, is named in an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case. The warrant was issued June 29.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
People who are wanted may be armed and the public should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Resendez is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.