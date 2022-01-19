Police continued on Wednesday an investigation into the death of a Victoria attorney who was found in his home days before.
Patrick Cullen, 73, was found inside his home in the 100 block of East Loma Vista Avenue, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. Police visited the home after receiving a call at 5:20 p.m.
An autopsy has been ordered by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham. The circumstances of Cullen's death are under investigation pending autopsy results, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.