Police are searching for two men they say robbed a partially blind Victoria man Saturday.
A 39-year-old man told police two men robbed him at gunpoint about 8:45 a.m. as he was waiting at a bus stop in the 1500 block of Lova Drive, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Police declined to reveal the victim’s name.
According to police, two men stole the man’s wallet, cash, driver’s license, Social Security card and cellphone. The phone was recovered in the area.
The man who reported being robbed was unable to provide a detailed description of the men but said he believed them to be tall and heavyset.
According the Texas Penal Code, a robbery can be charged as an aggravated robbery if a disabled person is put in fear of imminent bodily injury or death.
Such a crime is a first-degree felony and carries a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison with a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.