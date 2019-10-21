Police have released additional details about the fatal Saturday morning collision that left 40-year-old John De La Garza dead.
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Houston Highway, near McDonald's and across the street from Citizens Medical Center.
De La Garza, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling east in the inside lane of Houston Highway when a truck driven by James Williams, 68, of Edna, pulled out of the parking lot of a private business and made a left turn to go west on Houston Highway, Victoria Police Department spokeswoman Lauren Meaux said Monday.
De La Garza was transported to nearby Citizens Medical Center and pronounced dead about 3:30 a.m.
Williams was accompanied by three children who were passengers. No one else was injured in the crash, Meaux said.
No citations have been issued in connection with the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.
